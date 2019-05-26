Theory Synthesis in Sport and International Relations Research

the world’s leading open access website for students and scholars of international politics

the world’s leading open access website for students and scholars of international politics

Please Consider Donating

Before you download your free e-book, please consider donating to support open access publishing.

E-IR is an independent non-profit publisher run by an all volunteer team. Your donations allow us to invest in new open access titles and pay our bandwidth bills to ensure we keep our existing titles free to view. Any amount, in any currency, is appreciated. Many thanks!