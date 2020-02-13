International Political Economy Editors – Join Our Team

What we seek from you

As part of a big drive to expand our team in 2020 we are seeking early career scholars and students (ideally at the Masters or PhD level – though undergraduates will be considered), to help us develop our academic coverage of scholarly debates focused around international/global political economy. Anyone with an interest in this area – defined widely – is welcome to let us know what interests they have and how they would like to shape them within the role. You would be joining an already vibrant team of editors who are focused on this area. Members of our commissioning team, which you will be part of, work in specialist editorial groups to commission high-quality articles from experts. It is a role that allows you to work directly with the authors who you will identify, and then seek content from. You will also be able to conduct interviews with scholars, and also work on our books. It is a versatile role suitable for those who are self-starters and enjoy reading the latest research. In terms of time, our volunteer editors set aside at least 5 hours a week and should commit to the role for at least 6 months.

A bit about us

Volunteering with E-International Relations (E-IR) is not your typical ‘work experience’. First, we coordinate our activities remotely using Slack. So, you do not need to physically attend a place of work to volunteer with us. Second, E-IR has no paid staff, we are all volunteers. We volunteer some of our spare time because we want to have a hand in maintaining the best online resource for students and scholars of international politics. Finally, we empower our editors to learn skills, manage their own time and develop their own projects. The result is that the more volunteers give of themselves, the more they take away from the experience. It is no surprise that many of our editors have built on their experience with E-IR to go on to senior positions in the publishing industry, politics, and academia.

To apply, send us an email titled ‘Political Economy Editor’ to join@e-ir.info

Within that email – in less than 500 words (NB: we do not want a pre-written CV):

1) Tell us what we need to know about your academic past/present/future plans.

2) Lay out some concise ideas about how you would like to help us develop our coverage of political economy.

3) Attach, or link, a writing sample.

Applications close on 29 February. We will respond to anyone that catches our eye within 20 working days. Unfortunately, due to the number of enquiries that we receive, we cannot reply to candidates that we do not shortlist.