Now Recruiting – International Law and Transnational Crime Editors

What we seek from you

We are seeking early career scholars and students (ideally at the Masters or PhD level – though undergraduates will be considered), to help us develop our academic coverage of scholarly debates focused around international law and transnational crime. This is a wide remit role in which we hope to appoint candidates with interest/expertise in areas including the slave trade, natural resource and wildlife trafficking, drug supply chains and other more strucural level issues of international law like state behaviours within the system. We are also interested in how technological changes impact on policy-making, work, and everyday life through such areas as cyber-currencies and the dark web where criminals have migrated towards. Anyone with an interest in these areas – defined widely – is welcome to get in touch and let us know how they would like to shape them witithin the role. Members of our commissioning team, which you will be part of, work in specialist editorial groups to commission high-quality articles from experts. It is a role that allows you to work directly with the expert authors who you will identify, and then seek content from. You will also be able to conduct interviews with scholars, and also work on our books. It is a versatile role suitable for those who are self-starters and enjoy reading the latest research. In terms of time, our volunteer editors set aside at least 5 hours a week and should commit to the role for at least 6 months.

A bit about us

Volunteering with E-International Relations (E-IR) is not your typical ‘work experience’. First, we coordinate our activities remotely using Slack. So, you do not need to physically attend a place of work to volunteer with us. Second, E-IR has no paid staff, we are all volunteers. We volunteer some of our spare time because we want to have a hand in maintaining the best online resource for students and scholars of international politics. Finally, we empower our editors to learn skills, manage their own time and develop their own projects. The result is that the more volunteers give of themselves, the more they take away from the experience. It is no surprise that many of our editors have built on their experience with E-IR to go on to senior positions in the publishing industry, politics, and academia.

To apply, send us an email titled ‘Law/Crime editor’ to join@e-ir.info

Within that email – in less than 500 words (NB: we do not want a pre-written CV):

1) Tell us what we need to know about your academic past/present/future plans.

2) Lay out some concise ideas about how you would like to help us develop our coverage of the issues within this remit that most interest you.

3) Attach, or link, a writing sample.

Applications close on 26 March. We will respond to anyone that catches our eye within 10 working days. Unfortunately, due to the number of enquiries that we receive, we cannot reply to candidates that we do not shortlist.