Call for Contributor on Global Health

E-International Relations is partnering with Macmillan International HE to produce a new foundational introduction to International Relations in the form of an expanded second edition of E-IR’s first textbook – which has been read over 160,000 times to date. As part of that project, we are looking to add a chapter on Global Health, written for a student of International Relations covering the basic outline of global issues such as pandemics, vaccines, avaialbility of drugs, the growing role of IGOs and INGOs, and finally how the differences of public health systems in some states leads to international concerns/opportunities. The chapter would be 7000 words in total – and more details and a full writing guide will be given once we have secured a suitable author. If you would like to join us and write a chapter for this new book we would be very interested in receiving a short abstract from you.

Your abstract should include the following, and please respect the word counts below:

1. A 250–300 word outline of what you would expect the main body of the chapter to detail, including a list of mini-examples you would want to include. The main body, in the final version, is expected to be 5000 words long and written to be easily understood by a beginner, so style your abstract accordingly.

2. A 100–150 word outline detailing two different case studies that would accompany your main body to deepen and expand the coverage of the content. Each of the two case studies, in the final version, will be 1000 words long so please plan your abstract accordingly.

3. A full CV detailing your current position, past positions and links to all prior publications as relevant. PhD candidates and practitioners are welcome in addition to academics of all levels.

We welcome abstracts from solo authors, or a team of 2 co-authors. The deadline for abstracts is 20 April. Please send the above items by email to stephen.mcglinchey@uwe.ac.uk

A decision will be made, and all applicants informed, by 30 April.

So you have an indication of timeline as you consider whether you want to send an abstract, we would expect that the first draft of the chapter be written by 10 July 2020, and then be subject to a round of review and corrections through the second half of the year. We will also allow time for updates to be made to the chapter later in 2020 as the coronavirus’ impact is better understood, which we expect will be covered in the chapter in an appropriate way.

We appreciate your consideration, with thanks.