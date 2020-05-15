Call for Papers – Dignity in Movement: Borders, Bodies and Rights

Image by Marianna Karakoulaki

In light of developments across the Migration sphere as well as the recent developments in international migration and refugee law, global health, border management, illegal migration and intersectional migration experiences, a new edited volume intends to feature a collection of papers, opinion pieces, critiques and op-eds (even testimonials and reflections will be considered)The volume solicits pieces from inter-disciplinary perspectives, from scholars, researchers and advanced graduate students from all over the world.

Abstracts are welcome on the following subject-areas

International Migration and Refugee Law

Human Rights in Migration

Health in Migration

Internal Displacement

Illegal Migration Routes and Border Management

Refugee Health

Gender in Migration

Unaccompanied Child Migrants

Environmental Migrants

Asylum, Documentation, Detention, Off-shore Processing and Legal Frameworks

Labor Migrants, Migrant Domestic Workers, Human Trafficking, and Sex Workers

Citizenship, Otherness, Stigmatization and Public Perception

Migration and Refugee Policy

Effects of Migration and Refugee Policies on Bi-lateral Relations of States

Submisison details

Kindly submit your abstracts (no more than 250 words) to Jasmin Lilian Diab at diabjasmin@gmail.com or j50@aub.edu.lb no later than June 30, 2020 with the title “Submission to Edited Volume” in the subject of the email. Please include short biographies of each author (no more than 200 words). If your abstract is approved, you are encouraged to send in the final paper by September 7, 2020. Previously published papers across other outlets will not be considered. If you are publishing a section from a thesis, dissertation or book kindly indicate this in your submission email.

Final contributions, if commissioned, are expected to be a maximum of 4000-5000 words though the guide length will vary depending on the nature of the contribution, and this can be discussed with the book’s editor.