Now Recruiting – Commissioning Editors

Volunteering with E-International Relations is not your typical ‘work experience’. First, we coordinate our activities remotely using Slack. So, you do not need to physically attend a place of work to volunteer with us. Second, we have no paid staff, we are all volunteers. We volunteer some of our spare time because we want to have a hand in maintaining the best online resource for students and scholars of international politics. Finally, we empower our editors to learn skills, manage their own time and develop their own projects. The result is that the more volunteers give of themselves, the more they take away from the experience. It is no surprise that many of our editors have built on their experience with E-International Relations to go on to senior positions in the publishing industry, politics, and academia.

Members of our commissioning team work in editorial groups to commission high-quality articles from experts. It is a role that allows you to network across our team of 100+ editors, and also to work directly with the expert authors who you will identify, and then seek content from. You will also be able to conduct interviews with scholars, and even work on our books. It is a versatile role suitable for those who are self-starters, enjoy reading the latest research and want to help to advance their field.

We typically seek applications from students, early career academics, and those currently in a break from study. We do not limit ourselves to Politics/IR – if you come from a different academic area but have something to say about political issues (as clustered in the areas below), you are welcome. All we ask is that, regardless of position, all volunteer editors set aside at least 5 hours a week and commit to the role for at least 6 months.

We are seeking editors to add to our existing team in the following areas. When you apply, please mark out which area you would like to join. We would prefer a focused application showing your interest/developing expertise in one area, rather than expressions of general interest:

Climate and Environment Gender and Sexuality IR Theory and Political Theory International Security Political Economy Non State Actors and IGOs Transnational Crime and International Law Global South Perspectives

► To apply, send us an email titled ‘Commissioning Editor’ to join@e-ir.info

Within that email – in less than 500 words (NB: we do not want a pre-written CV/resume):

1) Tell us what we need to know about your academic past/present/future plans.

2) Tell us what one area of content from the list above you would like to work on most. And, lay out some concise ideas about how you would like to help us develop our coverage of that area.

3) Attach, or link, a writing sample.



We will keep this opportunity open on an ongoing basis.