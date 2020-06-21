Get Your Work Published on E-International Relations

Show Menu

E-International Relations is the world’s leading open access International Relations website with daily publications of unique content and free academic ebooks. Publishing on E-International Relations will put your work in front of an audience of over 3 million engaged readers. We have an open submissions policy for any content, from any discipline or expertise, that has something worthwhile to say about political or international issues. Our Publishing Agreement covers all content associated with E-International Relations. If you would like to submit some of your writing to us, please see below.

  • Our articles provide scholarly analysis and expert opinion on international and political issues.
  • Our open access books library provides more weighty academic research.
  • Our features section has interviews with academics and reviews of the latest books.
  • Our students section presents learning resources, textbooks, and high quality student writing.


Academics, practitioners, PhD candidates and other expert authors

Submit an  Article  |  Submit a  Review  |  Submit a  Book Proposal

If you would like us to interview you about your work, drop us a line at features@e-ir.info


Students

You are welcome to submit an essay or dissertation written during your studies to our Students section. Undergraduate and Master’s papers are welcome for consideration.

