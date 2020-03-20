The Virtue of Being Small – an Analysis of Luxembourg’s Defence Strategy

Historically speaking, International Relations as an academic discipline has concentrated on powerful states, whereas the behaviour of small states has received relatively little attention. It also seems that contemporary developments in international relations, as evidenced by the actions of powerful states such as China, Russia and the US, are undergirded by a self-image which the Greek historian Thucydides famously summarised as: ‘The strong do what they will, the weak suffer what they must.’ However, while small states cannot compete with large states in terms of military prowess, quite a few small states have been writing surprising success stories. Not only have these countries been able to thrive economically, but they have also managed to protect their vital security interests. One of these success stories is the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. While Luxembourg is renowned for its financial centre and boasts the EU’s highest GDP per capita, its approach to security is less well known. As I discuss in this article, the Grand Duchy, grounded in its history, national identity and its smallness, has adopted a security strategy that concentrates on multilateralism and that emphasises a comprehensive approach to security in which the military is subordinate to development aid. Making a contribution to small-state studies, I argue that its security strategy has enabled the Grand Duchy to punch above its weight internationally, which marks a promising sign in a world that is increasingly tilting toward power politics.

Small State Studies – From Challenges to Opportunities

While recently there has been an increased interest in the study of small states, it seems fair to argue that much work remains to be done in this field. The origins of small-state studies go back to the late 1950s and 1960s and the field has been in a process of constant development since (see Thorhallsson 2018). The most profound change in the study of small states vis-à-vis its early beginnings has been the shift from concentrating on the challenges posed by smallness towards the opportunities arising from it (ibid: 2018: 17). International Relations scholars have mainly assessed the role of small states from within the established frameworks of realism, liberalism and constructivism. Realists concentrate on the role of “hard power” in international affairs and, consequently, see few opportunities for small states to achieve their objectives in the competition with great powers (see, e.g. Mearsheimer 2001). Starting from this disadvantaged position, realist scholars investigate the strategies small states adapt to survive in what for them is an anarchical international system that is determined by power politics (see, e.g. Pedersen 2018). Liberals, in contrast, do not accept the realist notion that hard power is by far the predominant determinant in global politics (see, e.g. Keohane and Nye 2011). For them, other aspects, such as democracy, trade and institutions, can make peaceful cooperation between states, both small and large, possible (see, e.g. Gstöhl 2002). Constructivists highlight the role of ideas and identities as determinants of individual and collective behaviour (see, e.g. Wendt 1992). Not surprisingly, constructivists disagree with both realists and liberals in that, for them, state behaviour is grounded in the identity of the respective state, rather than in systemic factors. In other words, constructivists argue that state behaviour is not entirely pre-determined by the international system but is also subject to the respective state’s self-image and there is thus an opening to investigate the oftentimes unique perspectives of small states (see, e.g. Crandall and Varov 2016). In what follows, I argue that the constructivist school of IR is well-positioned to explain Luxembourg’s national security strategy. Based on its close cultural and linguistic ties to both France and Germany and grounded in its historical experience, I argue that a multilateral approach to international affairs is part of the political DNA of Luxembourg. At the same time, I argue, the Grand Duchy’s smallness allows it to de-emphasise the military pillar of its security strategy and focus on foreign development aid instead.

The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg – A Dwarf Between Two Giants

Perhaps the most striking example of a renunciation of power politics in recent history has been the process of European integration. Often described as a peace project, this process was above all triggered by the catastrophic experiences of two world wars, which were the direct result of the power-based logic noted above. Of particular importance in the development of today’s European Union was the reconciliation between its two most powerful states. In order to create a lasting and peaceful order on the European continent, France and Germany needed to make sure that another war between them would become both materially and psychologically impossible. Among those affected the most by the so-called hereditary enemies of France and Germany were the people living in the border regions between the two behemoths. In the years before the Second World War, Luxembourgers had to live in constant fear that war would break out, and, when it did, the war brought tremendous destruction and the Grand Duchy ceased to exist as an independent state. After the Second World War, when Germany had been defeated and the sovereignty of Luxembourg had been restored, the Grand Duchy took on an important role in the attempt to reconcile France and Germany and, thus, create a peaceful and lasting post-war order (see Campbell 2000). Grounded in Luxembourg’s close cultural and linguistic ties to both France and Germany, it almost seemed natural that the role as an interlocutor between the two would fall to the Grand Duchy. Moreover, the effort to create a durable post-war order was deeply personal. The post-war leader of Luxembourg, Joseph Bech, had witnessed the war on a very personal level and, like many leaders of his generation, sought to do his utmost to prevent future conflict (see Trausch 1978). In fact, Bech’s personal experience connects closely to that of the French foreign minister at the time, Robert Schuman, who came from the border region between France and Germany and whose famous plan, which sought to make war between France and Germany materially impossible, was at least partly informed by his biography. At the same time, these particular Luxembourgish characteristics notwithstanding, it did not require much geopolitical geniality to conclude that Luxembourg with its small and landlocked territory and a population of less than half a million people could not defend itself alone. Luxembourg’s post-war multilateralism was thus the result of both identity politics and very practical considerations. Consequently, in addition to its commitment to European integration, Luxembourg joined NATO as a founding member. As I will argue next, Luxembourg’s multilateral orientation has continued until the present day. Upholding the multilateral world order as enshrined in organisations such as the UN, EU or NATO is considered to be similar to a life insurance for the Grand Duchy. Having said that, however, Luxembourg’s multilateralism does not prevent it from adopting a security strategy that conflicts with its commitments to NATO and that seems to reflect its self-understanding about its role in the world.

Luxembourg’s 3D Approach

In 2017, for the first time, Luxembourg’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a document that outlined the nation’s defence strategy for the decade to come. The document acknowledges that the Grand Duchy has benefitted from the security that has been established on the European continent through NATO and the European Union. Luxembourg is defined as an engaged and solidary actor in favour of acting multilaterally (Ministère des Affaires étrangères et européennes 2017: 6). The document notes that in today’s changing security environment only few countries are capable of influencing the course of events alone. For Luxembourg, due its smallness and limited military resources, cooperation with partners and the maintenance of a stable national and international security environment is thus considered to be a priority (ibid: 8-9). Portraying Luxembourg as a country of peace and multilateralism, the ministry acknowledges that the nation’s sovereignty is reliant on the respect toward a rule-based system of international relations. Moreover, the government accepts that its territorial integrity ‘depends on the security of its neighbours, of the European Union and NATO, and of global stability’ (ibid: 12). In contrast, in the eyes of the ministry, the order of European and transatlantic security has been put in question lately. The norms of international law have become contested, Europe has been confronted with a migration crisis, and the threat of radical extremism continues to plague the continent. These are considered to be profound threats to Luxembourg’s security, which can only be addressed through multilateral cooperation. That is why Luxembourg pledges to ‘make its just contribution to collective security’ (ibid: 13).

Specifically, the Grand Duchy has adopted an approach it refers to as “3D approach.” Defined as a ‘global and coherent approach which combines diplomacy, development cooperation and defence’ (ibid: 13), this approach seeks to go beyond an exclusive concentration on the military realm by enabling the countries that receive Luxembourg’s support to take care of their security themselves. The prevention of conflicts and post-conflict reconstruction are singled out as particular objectives of this strategy. In practical terms, its 3D strategy means that Luxembourg spends more on development aid than on defence. In contrast to NATO’s objective of approaching defence expenditures of 2% of member states’ GDP in the medium term, Luxembourg pledges to spend 0.6% of its GDP by 2020, which puts it at the very bottom of the table. The Grand Duchy seeks to counter this seemingly violation of its promise by pointing to the relatively high proportion of investments, which exceeds the goal set by the alliance. In addition, the government points to its support for stabilisation missions in countries such as Kosovo and Afghanistan (ibid: 21). Spending 2% of its GDP on defence has even been called ‘irresponsible’ by the secretary of state for defence, Francine Closer. There seems to be a cross-party consensus in Luxembourg that the Grand Duchy should not seek to achieve the 2% goal. In contrast to its defence spending, Luxembourg’s spending on foreign development aid goes beyond the internationally agreed target goal of 0.7% of GDP. In 2018, Luxembourg spent 400 million euros on development aid, which is the equivalent of 1% of its GDP. Its government’s coalition agreement (DP, LSAP, and déi gréng 2018: 182) determines a particular focus on the Sahel zone, whose security has direct consequences on the European continent as a major migration route and a region that has been plagued by Islamic terrorism. In line with its 3D approach, Luxembourg’s development aid seeks to provide assistance not only to countries ravaged by war, but to countries suffering from climate change and pandemics, too (ibid: 192).

Luxembourg – Turning Smallness into a Virtue

For those hoping to avoid a return to the power politics of earlier days, the surprising success of Luxembourg’s security strategy post-1945 should be seen as a positive sign. Not only has this small country prospered economically, but is has also been able to maintain its political sovereignty and territorial integrity at a very low cost. Knowing that it is too weak militarily to defend itself alone the Grand Duchy decided to become a founding member of NATO and has been an ardent supporter of the EU’s efforts to establish a common security and defence policy. Collaborating with its NATO allies and fellow EU members, especially with its powerful neighbours France and Germany, as well as with its close partners Belgium and the Netherlands, the Duchy takes pride in its emphasis on multilateralism, which seems to at least partly originate from its special national identity. In fact, it seems fair to argue that the Grand Duchy has been able to turn its military weakness into a virtue. Its low defence spending is an excellent indicator of its success. Much has been said about US President Trump’s harsh criticism of NATO members that do not meet the agreed 2% spending goal. Trump’s strategy of naming and shaming has been successful in the sense that Germany, the main target of his critique, has pledged to significantly increase its military spending. Luxembourg, however, continues to spend less than a third of the agreed 2% of its GDP although, admittedly, it has increased its spending from 0.38% in 2013 to 0.55% in 2018. The reason for this, it seems, is that because the Grand Duchy’s contribution to NATO is negligible in absolute terms, the US concentrates its pressure on the alliance’s major member states. Not being subjected to massive pressure to approach the 2% goal, Luxembourg has been able to spend the money elsewhere. In other words, Luxembourg benefits from its smallness in the sense that its powerful allies on whose support it depends let it go away with its low defence spending. The money saved is then taken by the Grand Duchy to fuel its innovative 3D approach to security with its focus on foreign development aid, which not only contributes to its security, but which also helps polish its image around the world. In conclusion, the surprising success of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg as a beacon of wealth and security in the heart of Europe should be seen as an example of a small country that has been capable to flourish in a world of resurgent great power politics.

References

